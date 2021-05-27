Third Oxygen Express reaches State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 May 2021 19:31 IST

The State received its third Oxygen Express train at Vallarpadam ICTT on Thursday. Seven cryogenic containers in the train carried 133.64 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Rourkela, Odisha.

The Oxygen Express carrying empty containers will return to Rourkela for refilling after safety and mechanical inspections. In the first Oxygen Express that reached on May 16, 117.9 tonnes of LMO arrived from Tata Steel Siding, Kalinganagar, Odisha. The second one delivered 128.66 tonnes of LMO on May 22 from Rourkela. The total LMO delivered through Oxygen Express trains in Kerala has gone up to 380.2 tonnes.

Advertising

Advertising