Third MTech spot admission at KTU on October 16

The third spot admission for a few vacant general and reserved seats for MTech in the schools of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will be held on October 16. Vacancies are available in Mechanical and Materials Technology (Mechanical), Infrastructure Engineering & Management (Civil), Electric Vehicle Technology (Electrical), and Embedded Systems Technologies (Electronics). In case there are no eligible candidates for reserved seats, candidates from the general category will be considered for them. Interested candidates should appear at the university headquarters at Sreekaryam, Alathara Road, at 11 a.m. on October 16 with original documents, including mark lists and degree certificates. Call: 94957 41482, 97451 08232 for further details.