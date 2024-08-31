Third mother ship to call at Vizhinjam by September 3, MSC Deila to leave for Colombo on Sunday

The second mother vessel of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) – MSC Deila – which berthed here at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday and discharged around 1,550 containers on Saturday, will leave for Colombo port on Sunday. The ship with a capacity to carry 13,988 (twenty-foot equivalent units or TEU) was coming from Mauritius after a brief stopover at Mumbai before reaching here.

As soon as the ship with a length overall (LOA) of 366 metres and a 51-metre beam leaves for Colombo, another feeder vessel called MSC Adu V, which reached the outer anchorage of the Vizhinjam port as of Saturday, will berth here to transship the containers unloaded here to other ports. The MSC Adu V with a LOA of 294.12 m and a beam of 32.2 m will leave for Cochin Port directly from Vizhinjam. The feeder vessel has a container handling capacity of 4,738 TEU.

Third mother vessel

Meanwhile, another mother vessel called MSC Orion is on its way to Vizhinjam. The mother vessel built in 2020 and currently sailing under the flag of Madeira is expected to reach here by September 2 or 3. This would also be followed by another feeder vessel for transshipping the containers from here to other ports in the country. This would be the third vessel to be called in the Vizhinjam seaport after it began the first phase of the limited-scale commercial operation on a modest scale.

After the berthing of San Fernando, chartered by Maersk, the first mother vessel that called at the port here on July 11 as part of the trial run of the port and subsequent arrival of two back-to-back feeder vessels to transship the containers from here, the port has become active now. The port authorities had been reviewing the performance of the port operations, including the performance of the automated cranes installed in the port, after the first port of call of the mother vessel. The port developer is hoping to start the full-fledged commercial operation of the port by the end of September or October, a little ahead of the scheduled commissioning in December.