Third Eye project soon

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran told the Assembly on Monday that the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) would soon operationalise its Third Eye project. It would enable the public to report violations of rules through a mobile application.

Replying to questions by Anil Akkara and A.P. Anil Kumar, the Minister said ambulances and school buses were required to be equipped with GPS-tracking devices by the end of this month. Referring to the death of a nine-year-old student after he fell off a school bus in Malappuram, Mr. Saseendran said the MVD would suspend the licence of the driver. School buses unfit to transport students would not be permitted to operate services. Besides, the Education Department has been urged to withdraw the recognition of schools that turn a blind eye to such violations.