Third edition of CreatEve held at SN College, Cherthala

November 27, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The third edition of CreatEve (Sargasayahnam), was held at Sree Narayana (SN) College, Cherthala recently.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, SN College authorities said the monthly fiesta was meant to explore and bring out artistic talents among the students. The November edition of the programme showcased different forms of dances, mime, mono acting, folksongs, and mappilapattu. The day concluded with a special ‘FIFA dance’ performance by the students of second-year M.Sc Zoology.

The initiative is led by P.N. Shaji, principal, SN College, Cherthala.