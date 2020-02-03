Third coronavirus case reported in Kerala

The third positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in Kerala on Monday.

“The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China. The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Indians have been asked to refrain from travel to China and, in case of travel, they could be quarantined on return from the country.

“Anyone with travel history in China since 15 January 2020 and from now on could be quarantined,” noted a statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday.

India has temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China.