Third convocation of IIIT held

The third convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Kottayam, an institution of national importance, was held online on Saturday.

As many as 57 students who took admission at the institute in 2017 received their B-Tech/ B-Tech Honours degree certificate at the ceremony. Vendant Joshi and Srilakshmi Ajith, who scored the top and second highest Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), were awarded with gold and silver medals respectively, while 10 graduates who scored CGPAs of 9.0 and above were awarded the Certificates of Distinction.

Lakshmi Narayanan, co-founder, Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant, delivered the convocation speech.

Addressing the function, Mr. Narayanan said the need for educational institutions to collaborate with industries for finding solutions to problems that affect the mankind. “IT industry in India has the confidence that we have become the top players in global industry. We have three and half to four million people across the country who contribute to the IT industry of India,” he said.

IIIT chairperson Ashok Jhunjunwala, who spoke on the occasion, congratulated the institute team for developing an exclusive Open Source online class platform. “Every day we experience a new learning, and this learning happens outside the classroom,” he said, highlighting the need to collectively think about global warming.

The outgoing batch have together secured 98 placement offers with an average pay package of ₹8.76 lakh. Additionally, a few students have received invitations from foreign universities for higher studies.

Rajeev Dharaskar, Director, presented the report and M. Radhakrishnan, Registrar, presented the students eligible for the award of the degree.