Third cluster training for schoolteachers held

January 27, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The third cluster training for schoolteachers in this academic year was held on Saturday.

As many as 1.32 lakh teachers participated in the training.

In the lower primary category, 52,564 teachers attended. This was 90.25% of the total number of primary teachers scheduled to attend.

In the upper primary category, 39,568 teachers (88.89%) participated, and 40,214 (86.95%) in the high school section.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty visited Cotton Hill school here and interacted with teachers. The Minister said the department would look into if anyone had taken leave other than that for sufficient reasons.

The lower primary teacher training was held on class basis at the panchayat level, upper primary training on subject basis at the block resource centre level, and high school training on subject basis at the education district level.

There were 40-50 teachers in one batch for the cluster training. There were two resource persons for each batch too.

Review of academic activities taken up in classrooms after the last cluster training, sharing of second-term exam evaluation feedback, planning of portions to be studied till February end, and informing teachers about ‘Padhanotsavam’ that is held to share students’ excellence with parents and society were held during the training.

Cluster trainings were held earlier on October 7 and November 23 last year.

