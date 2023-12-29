Third Beypore International Water Fest concludes

December 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival had a colourful conclusion at the Beypore Marina beach on Friday.

Thousands flowed to Beypore, the main venue of the festival, while the venues at Chaliyam, Nallur, and Kozhikode beach too had good public participation for the various events.

The drone show presented by a Delhi-based IT start-up featuring 250 drones that created several images on the sky was the key attraction of the last day of the festival, besides a musical night by Arya Dayal and Sachin Warrier. The parade of illuminated boats and fireworks added colour to the evening’s festivities. The parade that started from Feroke till the Beypore breakwater featured art forms such as Kathakali, Kalaripayattu, Oppana, Thira, Duff Muttu, and Thiruvathirakkali.

The Coast Guard Ship ICGS Aryaman was also illuminated.

During the day, thousands turned up to watch the ship as well as the Naval ship INS Kabra. Several water sports events such as singles and doubles races of fibre boats, Churulan boat race, sailing regatta, surfing demonstration, and para motoring were held later.

The International Kite Festival held at the Beypore beach as part of the fest too was a crowd-puller. Khawali by Sameer Binsi and Imam Majboor was the highlight of the day at Chaliyam, while a musical programme by Abracadabra band enthralled audience at Nallur.

The RT Fest and Textile Art Fest at Nallur, held as part of the Water Fest concludes on Saturday.

