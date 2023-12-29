ADVERTISEMENT

Third Beypore International Water Fest concludes

December 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Drone show, illuminated boat parade add colour to festivities

The Hindu Bureau

A surfing demo in progress at the Beypore beach as part of the Beypore International Water Fest on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival had a colourful conclusion at the Beypore Marina beach on Friday.

Thousands flowed to Beypore, the main venue of the festival, while the venues at Chaliyam, Nallur, and Kozhikode beach too had good public participation for the various events.

Thousands flowed to the venue of the Beypore International Water Fest that concluded on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The drone show presented by a Delhi-based IT start-up featuring 250 drones that created several images on the sky was the key attraction of the last day of the festival, besides a musical night by Arya Dayal and Sachin Warrier. The parade of illuminated boats and fireworks added colour to the evening’s festivities. The parade that started from Feroke till the Beypore breakwater featured art forms such as Kathakali, Kalaripayattu, Oppana, Thira, Duff Muttu, and Thiruvathirakkali.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A child getting a feel of a rifle displayed by the Indian Army as part of the Beypore Water Fest in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Coast Guard Ship ICGS Aryaman was also illuminated.

During the day, thousands turned up to watch the ship as well as the Naval ship INS Kabra. Several water sports events such as singles and doubles races of fibre boats, Churulan boat race, sailing regatta, surfing demonstration, and para motoring were held later.

Over 6,000 people visited Navy and Coast Guard ships anchored at Beypore as they were opened for the public as part of thd festival. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The International Kite Festival held at the Beypore beach as part of the fest too was a crowd-puller. Khawali by Sameer Binsi and Imam Majboor was the highlight of the day at Chaliyam, while a musical programme by Abracadabra band enthralled audience at Nallur.

More than 6000 people visited the Navy and Coast Guard ships at Beypore over the last four days as they were opened for the public as part of Beypore International Water Festival. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The RT Fest and Textile Art Fest at Nallur, held as part of the Water Fest concludes on Saturday.

Fibre boat race in progress on the last day of Beypore International Water Fest at Beypore, Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US