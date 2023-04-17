Third accused in BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam, accomplice arrested

April 17, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Crime Branch arrested the third accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society (T-950) scam, who had been absconding, and an accomplice, recently.

The Crime Branch picked up Rajeev A.R., 43, former clerk at the society, and his accomplice Harikumar of Karamana, from a lodge in Nagercoil on Saturday.

The scam, which had come to light last year, reportedly involves embezzlement of depositors’ money to the tune of roughly ₹250 crore.

Rajeev and Harikumar were produced before the court and remanded.

The first accused in the case, former president of the society A. R. Gopinathan, 73, of Vanchiyoor, was arrested earlier. The police also had arrested society secretary K.V. Pradeep, but Rajeev had gone into hiding. Rajeev and Harikumar were planning to escape to Munnar when they were arrested.

Depositors have been demanding detailed investigation into the real-estate transactions of the accused.