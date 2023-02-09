Third 100-day action programme gets under way today

February 09, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Left Democratic Front government, in connection with its second anniversary, has announced its third 100-day action programme, which will be kicked off on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing the media here on Thursday, said that from February 10 the government would implement development and infrastructure building projects worth Rs. 15,896.03 crore in the next 100 days. A total of 1,284 projects have been included in the 100-day action plan at an outlay of Rs. 15,896.03 crore. The 100-day action plan is also intended to generate 4,33,644 employment opportunities.

The programme will be inaugurated when foundation is laid for the construction of 400 houses at Muttathara, near here, as part of the Punargeham project

As the government completes two years in power, the attempt is to implement the 900 promises that the LDF had highlighted in its election manifesto and to create a sustainable development model. In order to create new-generation employment opportunities, the government is aiming to create a knowledge economy and a modern society, he said.

As part of the Life Mission, the government intends to complete 20,000 individual houses. Kudimnbasree celebrates its foundation day on May 17 and efforts are on to create a digital platform through which products by Kudumbasree can be made available. Hybrid vegetable seeds will be produced and distributed. Wayanad Centre of Excellence, envisaged as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative, will be implemented. In the next 100 days, under Punargeham, keys to at least 100 houses will be handed over to beneficiaries in various districts.

With the help of the Department of Cooperation, an initiative, “one district, one crop”, will be kicked off in seven districts in 500 acres of barren land. Single window sanction facility will be set up to establish floating solar plants.

In the next 100 days, the government hopes to inaugurate the Brahmapuram solar energy plant, which can manufacture 2.75 MW.

In Palakkad district, the microgrid project for providing power supply to remote tribal settlements will be implemented in the Nadupathy tribal settlements.

Mr. Vijayann claimed that as part of the Industries department’s drive to launch one lakh business ventures, 2,80,934 employment opportunities are expected to be created.

The Water Resources department intends to implement projects with an outlay of Rs. 1,879.89 crore; the PWD, Rs2,610.56 crore; Power department, Rs1,981.13 crore and the Local Self Government department has envisaged projects with a total outlay of Rs. 1,595.11 crore

Mr. Vijayan said that when the third 100-day action programme ends, the public will be informed of the progress of the projects implemented during these 100 days through the website, as was done earlier.