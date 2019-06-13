Think, write and speak green, CM tells students

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon schoolchildren to send articles, letters, essays, or speeches on environmental issues.

The Chief Minister’s exhortation came in a letter to the 43 lakh schoolchildren in the State. The letter is being handed over to each child in State schools.

Mr. Vijayan has recommended some topics for lower and upper primary students and for high school and higher secondary students.

These include ‘what one knows about water,’ ‘rivers,’ ‘avoid wastage of water,’ ‘mankind is one,’ ‘let us grow trees,’ ‘let us prevent climate change,’ ‘what the floods taught us’ for lower and upper primary students.

High school and higher secondary students can write on ‘water conservation – children’s responsibilities,’ ‘waste management – challenges faced by Kerala,’ ‘mankind is one,’ ‘Haritha Keralam – implications and thoughts,’ ‘climate change – precautions to be adopted,’ and ‘what floods taught us.’

Mr. Vijayan reminded the students that books on science had a lot of information on water, yet it was the responsibility of each child to study and know more about water. It was important to know about rivers and how and why floods occurred.

The aim

A Kerala which adopted constructions and creations that were designed to resist and survive natural disasters was the aim, the letter added.

The best works will be selected at the district level and the children felicitated.

The writings have to be shown to teachers and certified, and then can be scanned using a mobile phone and sent through the phone to the Chief Minister. The e-mail is writetocm@kerala.gov.in