Thieves who jumped into Chalakudy river nabbed 

They jumped to the river with stolen money to escape from oncoming train

Published - July 23, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Three thieves, who jumped into the Chalakudy river to escape an oncoming train while running on a railway track, were arrested from Perumbavoor on Monday.

The gang from Assam allegedly duped a Kozhikode man of ₹4 lakh by promising him gold in exchange for money. As the man was ascertaining the quality of the gold at Chalakudy railway station, the gang snatched the moneybag and escaped the scene early on Monday morning.

As the thieves were running through the track, Chennai-Trivandrum Superfast Express approached the railway bridge over the Chalakudy river, forcing them to jump into the river. It is suspected that one of them was hit by the train.

The train loco pilot alerted the Chalakudy railway station master that four people jumped into the river from the bridge. Though the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel searched the area, they couldn’t trace the four.

It was only when the man lodged a complaint with the police that they realised that those who jumped from the bridge were thieves.

On further investigation, it was found out that four persons in drenched clothes hired an auto rickshaw from Muringoor to Koratty. The autorickshaw driver said one of them was injured. It was found that they went to Angamaly.

Later, the police got the information that the injured person was admitted to a hospital in Angamaly. Later, three of the gang were nabbed by the police.

