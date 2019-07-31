Thief puts police on tenterhooks

The Paravur police are on the lookout for Jose, alias ‘Motta’ Jose, a habitual offender who narrowly escaped arrest two days ago.

The police have been scouring the area for him after a couple of theft cases matching his modus operandi were reported during last week. While there was a theft attempt at a house in Punchirakkulam, ₹50,000 and 50 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a house near Dayabji Junction. According to reports, Jose burgled the house last Thursday when the family was at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

While the police were searching for him, Jose was comfortably staying at a house nearly 2 km away that belongs to a railway employee who resides in Chennai with his family.

Jose reportedly broke into the locked house near the Paravur railway station and had been staying there for over five days. Local residents alerted the police after they noticed a man climbing over the compound wall of the house. Though he was identified and the police and local people gave a chase, Jose managed to dodge them. Later, the police found the house totally ransacked and strewn with food waste and liquor bottles.

Before leaving the home Jose had left a message for its owners, requesting them to leave some money and gold for his next visit.