Theyyam community sees threat from Thekkumbad tourism project

KANNUR

09 July 2020 22:16 IST

Activists allege scheme will commercialise ritual art, destroy biodiversity in coastal area

The proposal for construction activities on Thekkumbad island in Matool panchayat as part of the Malanad-Malabar Cruise Project which connects rivers in north Malabar with an aim to encourage responsible tourism, has come under severe criticism.

The Uthara Malabar Theyyam Anushtana Avakasa Samarakshana Samiti and environmental organisations have raised a strong protest against the project, which, they claimed, would destroy biodiversity and affect the practices and beliefs of the Theyyam community.

The activists said the island fell under the Coastal Regulatory Zone 1A. They alleged that tourism activities would not only destabilise the environment comprising rare species of mangroves but also commercialise Theyyam which was considered sacred.

Samiti member C.V. Anil Kumar said a deliberate effort was on to commercialise Theyyam and convert it into a performing art. “This has been strongly opposed by the community time and again. The sacred grove at Thazhekavu here is the only place where women perform Theyyam,” he said.

However, it is learnt that there is a proposal to construct a Theyyam performing yard at a cost of ₹1.16 crore to showcase Theyyam for tourists.

“The move totally desecrates the beliefs and customs of the Theyyam community in Kannur and Kasaragod,” he observed.

Activist Satheeshan Morazha said the proposed project was in the CRZ 1A notified areas, including 18 acres of mangrove forest. He said the project involved land reclamation, bunding, and diversion of the natural course of seawater. He claimed that the tendering process had been finalised at ₹7.64 crore.

The project envisages the construction of a boat terminal, riverside trails, cycle track, museum, open-air theatre, artisan’s corner, organic kiosk, toilet block, and parking yard. A new road has also been planned. It cannot be executed without filling wetlands and removing rare mangroves.

Mr. Morazha alleged that there was no consultation process or public hearing on the initiative, which implied a clear violation of CRZ norms.

Hari Chakkarakal, secretary, District Environmental Committee, said the project would destroy mangrove forests and hurt the beliefs of a community.

Meanwhile, activists have decided to submit letters to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, State Wetland Authority, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, Forest Department, State Biodiversity Board, and the Tourism Department.

When contacted, P. Muraleedharan, Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism, admitted that various activities had been planned in the island to boost tourism.

He made it clear that the project would be implemented only after obtaining CRZ clearances.

However, activists claimed that even before clearances were obtained, work on the project had begun in violation of rules.