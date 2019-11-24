Theyyam beats up people, SHRC files case

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu case in connection with a video in which a Theyyam was seen beating up devotees during the temple rituals.

The commission took the case after a video went viral in which the Kolathari (Theyyam performer) was seen thrashing devotees with a stick as part of the ritual. No cases have been filed against the Kolathari or the organising committee despite a few devotees getting injured.

The incident occurred during the performance of the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam on November 2 at the Arayil Devi temple at Kanhangad, near here.

Report in 30 days

“We have asked District Collector D. Sajith Babu and the District Police Chief to submit a report within 30 days,” SHRC member K. Mohandas said.

Krishnan Panicker, chairman of the Uthara Kerala Theyyam Anushtana Samrakshana Samithi, said it’s an age old ritual, performed in places such as Nileswaram, Karivellur, Azhikode, Payyanur.

“The Theyyam which beats and terrifies people recreates the scene of a war. Beating up devotees is part of the ritual. The commission has registered the case because of its lack of understanding of the ritual and practices associated with Theyyam. Devotees consider Theyyam as God. When pushed or beaten by Theyyam, devotees consider it a blessing. The ritual has been practised for so many years, and no one has complained,” he said.

Course launched

He said the Samithi had recently protested against the government’s move to launch a certified course in Theyyam performance for everyone.

Now only nine communities, mostly comprising Scheduled Castes and Backward Class, had the right to perform the ritual, Mr. Panicker added.