They share tales of gratitude and contentment

Jackson Thumbakkara and his friends were the first batch of fishermen who left for the flood-hit areas of central Travancore to rescue the stranded people there.

Shibi K. Gopalan and her family, including her two-month-old baby, are thankful that Jackson and others reached Pandanad and took them to safety.

Jackson and Shibi and many other rescuers and the rescued came together at a novel gathering organised by Coastal Watch in association with the Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre here on Friday.

The rescuers recounted how they managed to reach the disaster-affected areas and the sight in front of their eyes — gushing waters, pitch-black, and desperate cries for help.

Shibi and her husband Ayyappan, their children, parents, and other kin were caught by surprise when the waters began to rise swiftly. Her husband had to swim through the fast currents to shift the children, placed in plastic basins, to safety before returning to fetch her. With nothing but the clothes on their backs, the family sought shelter in a tuition centre where water had to be rationed among nearly 20 families and food was banana and coconut retrieved from the water. They kept waiting to be rescued for two days but to no avail. It was then that help arrived in the form of Jackson and his friends in boats. Children, women, and the elderly were rescued first, and then the menfolk.

Joy Alkoos was part of a team of fishermen from Poonthura who set forth for the flood-hit areas in four boats. At the Mannar police station, he met Hari who wanted to be reunited with his NRI family that was on vacation at Thiruvanvandoor.

Joy, who did not know the way ahead in the sea of water, was relieved when the man insisted on showing them the way to his house. However, they could not ignore the cries of families herded in houses and pleading to be rescued. They made two trips before reaching Hari’s house, where some 50-odd people were gathered.

The challenges were many. Their boats could overturn or capsize any moment, they did not know where to navigate, and people were reluctant to leave their homes. However, their Ockhi experience, in which both had lost their kin, fuelled their desire to save every life they could, despite the risks involved.