Thermal scanners at 11 metro stations

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has joined the league of Southern Railway by introducing thermal scanning devices at 11 major stations in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. Policemen attached to the Kochi Metro Special Police (KMSP) will manually check passengers before allowing them into the platform. The device that checks the body temperature of every commuter will be introduced at other stations shortly, said a press release.

Medical aid

Any passenger found ill or showing COVID-19 symptoms will be advised to seek medical aid. The metro authorities have also initiated steps to ensure that passengers are not seated very close to each other. Instructions in this regard will be given in trains as well as on LED screens at stations.

“Passenger safety is the prime concern for us. We have to ensure that they avoid unnecessary social contact,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

As part of the Break the Chain campaign, the metro agency has also set up health kiosks at stations. Volunteers will urge passengers to wash their hands and use sanitiser before travel. Besides, KMRL has intensified cleaning of stations, sources said.