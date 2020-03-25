There will be no food shortage, people told

District Collector D. Sajith Babu said on Tuesday that there would be no food shortage and vehicles bringing in foodgrain would not face any hurdles at the district borders.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said that although there was a shortage of workers for loading and unloading materials, it had been resolved. The services of the police would be utilised in places where there was no workforce, he said.

Shops in the district were allowed to remain open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to sell essential commodities.

‘Do not congregate’

Bakeries could be opened. However, they would not be allowed to serve tea, coffee or other beverages.

He once again urged people not to congregate in shops.

“Those who shop for essential items must comply with police instructions and they should queue up at the shops,” Mr. Babu said. Fish and meat stalls were allowed to open. However, if crowding was found in front of the shop, it would be closed down, he warned.

Action against violators

The Collector said that stringent action had been take against two COVID-19 affected NRIs, who in violation of the regulations, had left their homes and come in contact with the public.

They would not be given permission to leave the country, he said.

Mr. Babu said it was found that despite the prohibition orders in the district, several persons had violated them. Action had been taken against them.

The Collector also allowed workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and plantation workers to work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, in the wake of the simmering heat during these hours, the working hours would be restructured in consultation with the government, he said.

Mr. Babu also restricted the number of persons travelling to hospitals in a vehicle with the patient.

Only one person would be allowed to accompany the patient, he said.