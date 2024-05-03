There was a knot made of cloth around the throat, say people who saw newborn’s body on Kochi road

May 03, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Modi K.P., a security guard-cum-caretaker of an apartment, was left numb when he came across the body of a newborn on Friday morning.

He was the first along with a driver, Jithin Kumar, who happened to pass through the area, to discover the bloodied bundle in the middle of the road. Mr. Modi, who is in his sixties, was pedalling his way to the apartment, where he has been working for the last five years. His apartment is situated opposite the one from the fifth floor of which the baby was suspected to have been flung onto the road.

“I was so shocked that I could not speak for a while. There was a knot made of cloth around the baby’s throat. There was no movement, and the baby was probably already dead,” said Mr. Modi.

He said the bundle was left unnoticed by many, and a car even ran over it. A car passing through the road and captured in a CCTV also sparked some conspiracy theories initially. Mr. Modi decided to stand guard to the body and alert motorists passing through the stretch. By then, the police arrived and more people gathered. A bedsheet sourced from his apartment was used to cover the body.

Mr. Jithin Kumar, residing at Thammanam, had in the past worked as a photographer for the local police and a vernacular daily. “I have photographed dead bodies, but nothing matches the heart-breaking sight of a dead baby so small. He appeared so healthy despite the fact that he was dead,” he said.

Muhammad Suffiyan, a businessman, was more or less sure that a kitten was run over by a speeding vehicle when he noticed the bloodied bundle in the middle of the road. But he was shocked to find the baby covered in blood and a knot tightened around the throat.

The incident left the entire neighbourhood shocked. Many skipped offices for the day and chose to mill around curiously, watching the police going about their job and turned excited whenever there appeared to be some development.

