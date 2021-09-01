There is no criminal organ in human body: Kerala High Court

Court sets aside panel’s order that rejected organ donation plea citing criminal antecedents of donor

Observing that there is no “criminal kidney, liver or heart” in the human body, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Ernakulam District Level Authorisation Committee for Transplantation of Human Organs that turned down a request for organ transplantation saying that the donor is involved in multiple criminal cases.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, while setting aside the order, observed that “there is no difference between the organ of a person without a criminal antecedent or of a person with criminal antecedents. Human blood is passing through all of us.”

Allowing a writ petition filed by Radhakrishna Pillai of Kollam, a kidney patient, challenging the order of the committee, the judge pointed out that no provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, supported the stand of the committee. The intention of the legislature was only to prevent commercial dealings in human organs and tissues.

The court expressed apprehension whether the committee would reject applications for permission to donate organs even on the ground that the donor was a murderer, thief, rapist or involved in minor criminal offences. The judge expressed the hope that the committees would not reject the applications because the donor was a Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Sikh, or person of a lower caste after comparing with the religion and caste of the recipient.

Noble act

The court observed “if a person dies, he will be buried and he will rot. If a person is cremated, he will become ash, but if the organs of his body are donated, he will give life and happiness to many.” Therefore, the finding of the committee was liable to be set aside.

If the reasoning of the committee was accepted, the only possible conclusion was that it believed that the criminal behaviour of the donor would percolate to the persons who received the organs. No person with common sense could agree with these flimsy reasons given by the committee

The District Level Authorisation Committee submitted that a person willing to donate his kidney to a needy patient could not do so as he was involved in multiple criminal incidents.

The court directed the committee to reconsider the petitioner’s plea within one week.