Therambil Ramakrishnan never compromised on political values: Shashi Tharoor

Therambil Ramakrishnan has never compromised on political values in his long career, including as an MLA representing Thrissur six times and as Speaker for two terms, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said.

Mr. Tharoor was speaking after releasing the book Therambil – Arbadangalillathe, Aravangalillathe written by Shajil Kumar at a function here on Tuesday.

“Therambil has a respectable reputation as a politician. There has been no complaint about his integrity in his long political career. He has kept a high standard in his political and personal life,” said Mr. Tharoor.

Mr. Ramakrishnan could win the respect of everyone, beyond caste, community and political affiliations. People approached him at any time with their needs even when his term as MLA was over. He always found time to listen to them, said Mr. Tharoor, adding that it should be noted that after Mr. Ramakrishnan’s tenure, the Congress party had not been to retain the Thrissur seat.

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), who presided over the function recalled the contribution of Mr. Therambil in bringing the university to Thrissur district.

“It was thanks to his constant efforts that the Thrissur Medical College, which was earlier functioning from a small building with limited space in Thrissur Town, was established at the current spacious campus,” said Dr. Kunnummal.

People from various walks of life, including Mayor M.K. Varghese, writer P.V. Krishnan Nair, district Congress committee president Jose Vallur, P. Balachandran, MLA, Kerala Union of Working Journalist (KUWJ) State president M.V. Vineetha, Bharathiya Vidyabhavan chairman T.S Pattabhiraman and others attended the function.

Earlier, Mr. Tharoor inaugurated the 90th anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Irinjalakuda. He paid floral tributes to the 14.5-ft tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the PWD resthouse campus which was installed in 2016 in remembrance of his visit.

Mahatma had reached Irinjalakuda during his Kerala visit in January 1934 for a fund-raising programme. He took rest at the Thiruvathamkoor Sathram, which is the PWD resthouse now.

Socio-cultural organisation NEEDS is organising year-long programmes in connection with the 90th anniversary of Mahatma’s visit. NEEDS president Thomas Unniyadan presided over the programme.