Thenmalayalam workshop held

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 25, 2022 18:28 IST

The Block Resource Centre (BRC), Chadayamangalam, organised a workshop on the Thenmalayalam project being implemented in collaboration with the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath education committee to develop the linguistic skills of Class 3 and 4 students.

Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) programme officer and Sasthra Sahithya Parishath education committee convener T.P. Kaladharan inaugurated the programme. Chadayamangalam block project coordinator R. Rajesh and BRC trainer Thulaseedharan Pillai spoke. Students of Government UP School, Nilamel, and teachers from Chadayamangalam sub-district participated in the workshop.

