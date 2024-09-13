Thenmala’s musical fountain all set for a dazzling symphony of sound and water

Thenmala, India’s first planned ecotourism destination, will soon have a world-class water spectacle as its 25-year-old musical dancing fountain is getting a major revamp.

The project aims to infuse a modern-day charm to the centrepiece by showcasing a harmonious choreography of water jets and lights to draw more crowds and wow the visitors. State-of-the-art video projection, laser show, water curtain and wave formation, which is the USP of international fountains, will be the new features.

“The musical dancing fountain was one of the major attraction of Thenmala and we are reintroducing that with more visual and audio appeal. Compared to old fountain, it requires only one-third of the water and electricity to operate. Works of fountain unit have been completed and trial run has started. Programming of songs and video is also progressing. The fountain will be inaugurated shortly,” says an official.

While extra nozzles were installed for the dazzling water display, musical pieces will be updated regularly, incorporating the most popular tracks of the time. “We are adding some contemporary formations and we can project laser and video on the water screen. All outdated features will be upgraded to ensure optimal sound and visual quality,” he says. There will also be a switch from PVC pipelines to aluminium so that there will be minimal repairs and interruption. As part of the project, the gallery was also renovated with roofed seating that can accommodate around 500 people at a time.

Apart from adding a sparkle of light to its attractions, the ecotourism centre is also upgrading its amenities. “The renovation works of suspension bridge and elevated walkway are going on. The centre will also set up a 7D theatre to showcase the biodiversity. Customised changes are being introduced in all sections offering a more realistic ecotourism experience to visitors,” he says. Instead of tents, now the centre will have semi-permanent air-conditioned structures for stay.

“Earlier we were using nets to control monkey intrusions. Since nets spoil the ambiance of the place we decided to install platform tents,” adds the official. The centre is currently offering a variety of packages suiting all sections of visitors to enjoy its multiple attractions including butterfly safari and boating.