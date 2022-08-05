Kerala

Thenmala dam shutters raised, alert sounded

Staff Reporter KOLLAM August 05, 2022 20:31 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:31 IST

The district administration directed those living on riverbanks and low-lying areas to stay alert as authorities raised the three spillway shutters of the Thenmala dam by 30 cm on Friday.

While announcements were made in the entire Kottarakara taluk, the residents of Puthur, Kulakada, Kalayapuram and Pavitreswarm were asked to stay extra cautious. An emergency meeting of the Incident Response Team (IRT), chaired by M. Naushad, MLA, assessed the rain preparedness of the district and instructed all local bodies to form teams at the earliest.

The arrangements made by various departments to face any emergencies were discussed in the meeting and it was decided to take all precautions against waterborne diseases. Tree committees would be urgently convened in all local bodies to cut down trees posing danger.

The Geology department was directed to conduct further inspection in areas prone to landslips and floods. Removing garbage from canals and drains would be another priority. Sub Collector Chetan Kumar Meena, tahsildar Jasmin George, Incident Response Team officials, and heads of various departments, were present.

