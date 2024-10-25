ADVERTISEMENT

Thenkurissi honour killing: Kerala court convicts 2 accused

Updated - October 25, 2024 03:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Palakkad Additional Sessions Court finds the accused Suresh and Prabhu Kumar guilty of murdering Aneesh (27) on December 25, 2020

The Hindu Bureau

A court in Palakkad on Friday (October 25, 2024) convicted the two accused in the sensational honour killing that took place on December 25, 2020, at Thenkurissi near here.

Additional Sessions Court I judge R. Vinayaka Rao found Suresh and Prabhu Kumar guilty of murdering Aneesh, 27, on the Christmas day evening.

Aneesh, who belonged to a lower caste, had married Prabhu Kumar’s daughter Haritha about three months before his death. Prabhu Kumar belonged to an upper caste and had resisted his daughter marrying Aneesh, who was a painter.

Prabhu Kumar and his brother-in-law Suresh attacked Aneesh fatally at Thenkurissi with an iron rod and a blade in what was widely branded as a case of ‘honour or caste killing’. Aneesh’s brother Arun was with him when the attack took place. As the assailants turned against him, Arun ran away. Aneesh died on the way to hospital.

Suresh and Prabhu Kumar were the first and second accused respectively in the case. The court has found them guilty of murder.

The sentence will be pronounced on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

