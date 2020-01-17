Theme song of Kerala Science Congress released

The theme song of the 32nd Kerala Science Congress was released at the Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies (YIMS), Mundur, on Friday.

YIMS director Rev. Mathew George Vazhayil released the song by giving a CD to S. Pradeep Kumar, general convener of the Kerala Science Congress organizing committee. Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) director Syam Viswanath, who is the convener of the organising committee, and joint convener K. Vijayakumar spoke.

The Kerala Science Congress will be held on Yuvakshetra campus on January 25, 26 and 27. The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) will conduct the science mela in association with the KFRI. The focal theme of the mela will be ‘science and technology for climate change resilience and adaptation’.

A science exhibition will be held from January 24 to 27. Students from schools and colleges across Palakkad are expected to visit the exhibition. The country’s leading science and research organisations, including Indian Space Research Organisation, will take part in the exhibition.