Theme-based illuminations for Christmas and New Year in Thiruvananthapuram

December 20, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The capital city is all set for a bright and colourful Christmas and New Year with the State Tourism department making extensive arrangements for illuminations to pep up the festive mood.

With the aim of promoting nightlife in the city, the Tourism department has planned theme-based illumination this year, promising an unforgettable luminary experience to residents as well as visitors. The public can experience the enchanting view of decorative lights till 1.00 am every night till January 1, said a release issued by the department here on Tuesday.

Besides the Kanakakkunnu Palace, illuminations will embellish the stretch from Museum Police Station to Jawahar Bal Bhavan. At the entrance of the Kanakakkunnu Palace, a reindeer and chariot, 40 feet in length and 8 feet in height, will be installed apart from hundreds of smaller reindeers, Christmas bells, Christmas trees, and big stars adorning the way.

This is for the first time that tree-wrapping decorative light installation has been set around the palace.

Sugar candy sticks will be set in 50 spots. LED lights and neon lights will brighten the trees in the city. Also, colourful photo points will be set up in specified spots, said the release.

