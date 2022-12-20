Theme-based illuminations for Christmas and New Year in Thiruvananthapuram

December 20, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The public can experience the enchanting view of decorative lights till 1.00 am every night till January 1

The Hindu Bureau

The capital city is all set for a bright and colourful Christmas and New Year with the State Tourism department making extensive arrangements for illuminations to pep up the festive mood.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the aim of promoting nightlife in the city, the Tourism department has planned theme-based illumination this year, promising an unforgettable luminary experience to residents as well as visitors. The public can experience the enchanting view of decorative lights till 1.00 am every night till January 1, said a release issued by the department here on Tuesday.

Besides the Kanakakkunnu Palace, illuminations will embellish the stretch from Museum Police Station to Jawahar Bal Bhavan. At the entrance of the Kanakakkunnu Palace, a reindeer and chariot, 40 feet in length and 8 feet in height, will be installed apart from hundreds of smaller reindeers, Christmas bells, Christmas trees, and big stars adorning the way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is for the first time that tree-wrapping decorative light installation has been set around the palace.

Sugar candy sticks will be set in 50 spots. LED lights and neon lights will brighten the trees in the city. Also, colourful photo points will be set up in specified spots, said the release.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will switch on the illuminations installed in and around Kanakakkunnu Palace Wednesday evening. This is for the first time that tree-wrapping decorative light installation has been set around the palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US