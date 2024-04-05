GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thekkady Flower Show attracting huge crowd

The flower show will conclude on May 27

April 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists taking selfies at the Thekkady Flower Show in Kumily.

Tourists taking selfies at the Thekkady Flower Show in Kumily. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

A flower show at Kumily is offering a visual treat to nature lovers. The 16th edition of Thekkady Flower Show, which opened at the Kallarackal grounds, near Kumily, on March 27, is showcasing endemic flowering and agricultural plants. According to officials, over one lakh varieties of flowers were displayed at the flower show.

General convener of the flower show and Thekkady Agri Horticulture Society secretary Shaji Mannaratharayil said nearly 200 varieties of flower and fruit plants were showcased in the flower show. “Different varieties of Orchids, Anthurium, Bonsai trees, Bush pepper, indoor plants, and other rare flowers and plants are included in the show,” said Mr. Mannaratharayil.

He said the flower show would be a visual treat for the tourists. In addition, they could learn the details of flowering plants, fruits, and vegetables.

According to organisers, a home garden contest will be conducted as part of the flower show. All areas under the Kumily panchayat will be included in the home garden contest.Several varieties of stalls are also present in the flower show.

According to the organisers, a giant wheel, dragon train, and Marana Kinar (well of death) were also installed as part of the show. “Various programmes, including musical events and comedy shows, are held at the venue during the evenings,” said Mr. Mannarathayil.

According to officials, Kumily grama panchayat, Thekkady Agri Horticulture Society, and Mannaratharayil Gardens are jointly organising the flower show, which will conclude on May 27. The entry fee is ₹60 per person.

