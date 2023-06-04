‘Thejus’ empowering Paniya tribal women through social entrepreneurship

June 04, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KALPETTA

Sumithra, 22, of Mathothupoyil Paniya tribal hamlet near Panamaram in Wayanad district, was forced to stop her studies while undergoing Plus One course at a private institution around seven years ago owing to financial difficulties.

Her father Veliyan is a heart patient, and her mother died in her childhood. The welfare pension for Veliyan was the lone income of the family, while the monthly free ration helped them meet both ends.

While Sumithra was staring at a bleak future, the State Bank of India Youth for India (YFI) fellowship project in association with the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) launched Thejus, a garment making unit for tribal women in the hamlet in 2019, said Gayathri Kalathil, development coordinator, MSSRF.

The project was aimed at addressing the lack of livelihood and job opportunities in the region by creating an income generation platform for tribal women, Ms. Gayathri said.

At present, eight tribal women are working at the unit after training in stitching apparel and accessories, including school uniforms and bags.

Under the guidance of YFI Fellows Isha Mishra and Vanshika Yadav, stakeholders were mobilised to establish the stitching unit and provide capacity building for the Paniya women, she said.

Efforts by Ashmita Banerjee, a former YFI fellow, to procure the SBI Sahyog seed fund significantly contributed to the growth of Thejus, Ms. Gayathri said.

During the challenging times of the pandemic, four sewing machines were procured and set up in an alternative school, ensuring continuity of the unit’s operations. Initially, they began making masks and cloth bags, which became a significant source of income during the pandemic.

The unit received orders for masks from district authorities, Kudumbashree, civic bodies, and agencies facilitated by MSSRF. To enhance their skills, rigorous training sessions led by professional embroidery tailors were organised. This additional training instilled a newfound sense of confidence among the women, empowering them further.

As the unit gained momentum, it was registered as a micro-enterprise under the District Kudumbashree Mission. With increased productivity and sustained profits, the team moved from its initial space to a private location, with the unit members covering the rent expenses themselves. Each member gets an average extra income of ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 a month now, Sheeba, president of the unit, said.

The transition showcased the women’s ownership of the stitching unit and their remarkable shift in mindset, all while staying connected to their traditional way of life.

