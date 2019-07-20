Their haven at Kottoor will now get cosier

Tortured and subjected to abject neglect, the tusker Sasthamcotta Neelankandan’s plight evoked much public sympathy which gradually snowballed into a crusade for his well-being.

For several years, the elephant, believed to be aged 16 years, has been suffering from various ailments, some being the result of the brutalities he was subjected to by mahouts. The tusker sustained deep wounds on his legs and was found to be in a state of severe malnourishment.

Finally, the Kerala High Court, which had registered a suo motu case, recently directed the Forest Department to take over Neelankandan’s custody from the Travancore Devaswom Board and transfer the animal to the elephant rehabilitation centre at Kappukadu, near Kottoor. There, a team of forest veterinarians has already commenced treatment and therapeutic exercises, including hydrotherapy.

The Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre has for long been a refuge for such ailing or abandoned captive elephants. Many elephants, deemed to have low chances of survival, were nursed back to health through scientific management and carefully planned treatment regimens.

However, space constraint and poor infrastructure have remained the bane of the facility for long. Currently, 19 elephants, including Neelakandan, have been accommodated in eight enclosures at the centre. The enclosures get even more crowded when ‘kumki’ elephants are brought for training.

Cool interiors during ‘musth’

If all goes as per plan, the problems will be addressed within a year. The long-delayed development of the centre is set to get under way within a month. The ₹108-crore Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded expansion project involves the construction of 24 enclosures in two phases. The facility will house 50 elephants according to their social grouping pattern in the wild, says former Chief Wildlife Warden K.J. Varughese, special officer for the project. There will also be a scientifically designed centre that provides cool interiors for elephants during their musth period.

On 176 hectares

Other components of the project, which will be undertaken on 176 hectares, include a super-speciality veterinary hospital, elephant museum, kitchen complex for elephant feed preparation, residential training facility and a separate block to accommodate 80 mahouts and their families.

According to Mr. Varughese, the proposed training centre will conduct certificate programmes for mahouts, forestry and veterinary students, and forest officials. The curriculum will be formulated with the assistance of experts by giving priority to scientific techniques in captive elephant management.