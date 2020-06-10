Kerala

Theft onboard aircraft carrier under construction: NIA arrests 2

Some hardware components have gone missing from the under-construction Indigenous Aircraft Carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

Some hardware components have gone missing from the under-construction Indigenous Aircraft Carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.  

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons in connection with the theft onboard the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) here.

The NIA is learnt to have nabbed the two from Bihar and Rajasthan on Tuesday night. They are likely to be brought to Kochi on Thursday. Even though officials did not disclose the identity of the two, it is learnt that they were engaged by a contractor for painting work as part of the IAC project two years ago.

The NIA had taken over the case from a special investigation team of the police that had initially found that the theft was an insider job and that the hardware components that went missing were standard computer components available in the market.

The components were part of the carrier’s Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), which is used for monitoring and controlling the platform’s hull and its mechanical and electrical systems. The special investigation team had taken some fingerprints from the crime spot.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 2:09:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/theft-onboard-aircraft-carrier-under-construction-nia-arrests-2/article31793897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY