Theft of phones at concert in Kochi: four held from New Delhi, Thane

The Kochi City Police have arrested four history-sheeters from New Delhi and Maharashtra in connection with the theft of 39 mobile phones during a DJ concert by an international artist at Bolgatty on October 6.

Fifteen of the stolen phones were iPhones. So far, 23 phones—20 from New Delhi and three from Maharashtra—had been recovered from the arrested individuals, District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya told the media on Sunday (October 20).

The two suspects from Delhi, Atiq Ur Rahman, with eight pending cases including theft and assault, and Waseem Ahammed, with four criminal cases, were brought to Kochi by train. From Thane, Maharashtra, Sunny Bhola Yadav, a history-sheeter with four criminal charges, and Shyam Belwal from Uttar Pradesh, with seven criminal cases, were also arrested.

“A probe is underway to identify additional gang members, if any, and to gather more details about the seized phones through forensic examination. The police tracked the two gangs by linking their similar modus operandi used in previous mobile phone thefts, including a concert in Bengaluru,” Mr Vimaladitya said.

Preliminary probe suggests that each gang member purchased a ₹2,000 ticket, mingled with the around 6,000-strong crowd, and stole the phones during the concert. This was reportedly the first large-scale mobile phone theft from a single venue in Kerala. Better lighting and frequent alerts to the crowd could help prevent such incidents in the future, he added.