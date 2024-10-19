Theft of mobile phones at concert: Kochi City police make headway

The Kochi City police probing the theft of premium mobile phones during the concert of an international star at Bolgatty Palace earlier this month have reportedly taken into custody at least two persons from Delhi and seized around 20 phones.

Around 35 mobile phones, most of them iPhones, were allegedly stolen during the concert. The investigation team in Delhi is continuing the probe, and details will be known only once the team returns to Kochi. Teams have been despatched to Delhi and Bengaluru for investigation.

Similar thefts had been reported from various cities where concerts by the same artiste were held. According to the police, the accused were professionals and hence managed to pull off the thefts and flee. The Kochi police teams are conducting investigations with the cooperation of the local police concerned.

The team in Bengaluru had collected information from the local police who investigated similar incidents of theft reported there during the concert. The Bengaluru police had arrested some people in connection with the case.

The police suspect that those behind the thefts in Kochi might have fled by train or flight. Off the stolen mobiles, some were tracked to Udupi, then in Goa, and finally in Mumbai two days after the alleged incident between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The police suspect that the group might have split up after committing the crime together.

Most of the phones were reportedly stolen from the VIP gate and fan pit zones closer to the stage. According to the complainants, the suspects created a commotion at the VIP gate to carry out the theft.

