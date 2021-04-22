Kerala

Theft of ₹1.94 lakh inside Kannur Central Jail compound

The gallows at Kannur Central Jail in Kerala. File  

In what could be a major embarrassment for the police, the burglar stole ₹1.94 lakh from the Freedom Food Factory office inside the Kannur Central jail compound.

The incident came to light when those in charge arrived on Thursday morning to find the money lost from the food counter in the jail compound.

Jail Superintendent K. Vinodan said that usually money received from the sale of food products is collected at the office by evening and deposited to the treasury the next day. On Wednesday, the officials similarly collected the money and kept it inside the office.

However, there has been carelessness on the part of officials. The burglar seems to have come in by jumping the compound wall. Though images have captured in the CCTV camera, it is not clear.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. It was concluded that the theft was committed by a person who had a good relationship with the prison environment. Kannur town police registered a case and started investigation. No further details were available about the incident.

