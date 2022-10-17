Theft in the name of sorcery: Kasaragod native held in Kozhikode

The 32-year-old was hiding in a lodge in Kozhikode with stolen ornaments and cash, say police sources

The Payyoli police have arrested Mohammed Shafi, the Kasaragod native who allegedly made away with gold and cash from the house of a Madrasa teacher by pretending to be a sorcerer.

The 32-year-old was reportedly hiding in a lodge in Kozhikode city with the stolen ornaments and cash to evade the police.

“Even after the theft, the family was unaware that it was operated by Shafi who visited their home again offering his support to recover the lost gold with his ‘black magic’,” said a police officer from Payyoli station. It was his noticeable absence from the area for a couple of days that put him under suspicion, he said.

In the investigation, it was also found that the accused secured ₹75,000 extra in the name of meeting the expenses of some ‘pooja’. For planning the theft, he had even moved to a rental apartment near the complainant’s house. Investigation team members said they recovered all stolen ornaments from Shafi who was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

It was on September 22 that the Shafi operated the theft after entering into the complainant’s house at Payyoli in the name of conducting some rituals for family wellbeing. The man later escaped from the spot with 7.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments and liquid cash worth ₹1.25 lakh.

Police sources said Shafi was not involved in any black magic performance but he used it as a lure to cheat the madrasa teacher. It was during a train journey that both of them met and got acquainted. Shafi operated the crime after establishing a strong bond with the complainant and his family.