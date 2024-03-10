Theft case probe reveals double murder in Idukki

March 10, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

A shocking double murder has come to light in Idukki during a police investigation in a theft case. The Kattappana police had arrested two youths, Vishnu Vijayan, 29, and Nitheesh, 31, both residents of Kakkattukada, near Kattappana, on the night of March 2 in connection with a theft case.

The accused attempted to steal from a workshop in the early hours of March 2, which was noticed by the son of the owner. They were caught during the attempt and handed over to the police. One of the accused, Vishnu, who was injured, is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

“The police team went to the rented houseof Vishnu in Kakkattukada to collect details regarding the theft case and found his mother and sister locked inside the house, in a deranged state, and his father, Vijayan, missing,” said a police official.

“The women were shifted to a care centre. The initial details of the murder was revealed based on their statements. Later, the accused confessed to the murder,” added the police official.

The police said Nitheesh was a sorcerer and he started living with Vishnu’s family in 2015 and had a child with his sister in 2016. “To cover up the birth of a baby out of wedlock, the accused strangled the newborn to death in July 2016, with the assistance of Vijayan. The body of the baby boy was buried inside a cattle shed of their old house at Sagara Junction, near Kattappana. As per the FIR, Nitheesh, Vijayan, and Vishnu are the accused in the case,” said the police.

After selling the house and land, the family stayed in rented houses. In August 2023, Nitheesh killed Vijayan by hitting him on head with a hammer to his head and buried his body inside their house in Kakkattukada, where they were currently staying. Vishnu and his mother Suma, 57, assisted Nitheesh in burying the body. According to the FIR, Nitheesh, Vishnu, and Suma are the accused in the case.

However, the police have not yet confirmed black magic behind the double murder. “Remnants of black magic rituals were found inside the house,” said a police official.

