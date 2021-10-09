Theft attempt at Canara Bank ATM at Thirur

Thrissur

09 October 2021 23:01 IST

Thieves tried to use a gas cutter

An attempt to rob an ATM of Canara Bank at Thirur, near Thrissur, was made on Saturday.

Thieves tried to break open the ATM machine of the Mulangunnathukavu branch of the bank at Thirur using a gas cutter in the wee hours on Saturday. According to preliminary information money has not been stolen.

A newspaper agent, who went to withdraw money from the ATM, informed the police after he saw burn marks on the ATM machine. A cutter machine was also found nearby.

CCTV visuals showed a person in raincoat and helmet reaching the ATM around 2.45 a.m.

He returned around 3.10 a.m. and tried to damage the camera by spraying something on it.

It is suspected that he came back with a gas cutter. Though the bank is also functioning close to the ATM there was no security staff there. The police and forensic experts are investigating.