Kerala

Theeramythri restaurants a hit, says government

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 11, 2022 00:44 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 00:44 IST

The Theeramythri seafood restaurants appear to have generated a huge fan following with their yummy range of seafood offerings.

According to the government, they recorded a combined sales of ₹4.69 crore since launching operations two years ago. At present, average monthly sales stand at ₹40 lakh. The mouthwatering menu includes fish al-faham, shrimp cutlets, shrimp ‘vada’, shrimp momos, fish samosa, as well as ‘traditional’ dishes like mussel roast and fried squid.

Implemented jointly by the Fisheries department and the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF), the Theeramythri sea food restaurants offer good quality seafood at affordable prices to customers, while providing women from coastal communities with livelihood means.

At present, there are 46 restaurants in all. The estimate for starting a restaurant by a unit consisting of five women is ₹6.67 lakh. Of this, 75% is provided as grant, 20% is bank loan, and 5% is the beneficiary share.

Ernakulam has eight Theeramythri restaurants, the highest in the State. Kollam has seven, Alappuzha and Kozhikode six each, Malappuram and Kasaragod four each, Thiruvananthapuram three, and Kannur two. In terms of monthly earnings, the Pathiraputtu Theeramythri restaurant in Mulavukad, Ernakulam, (₹4.5 lakh) and the Sagara Theeramythri restaurant (₹4 lakh) in Tanur, Malappuram, top the list.

