Theera sadassu to begin at Haripad constituency today

April 30, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Theera sadassu’, a public interaction programme organised under the aegis of the Fisheries department to address the grievances of fisherfolk, will begin at Haripad Assembly constituency on Monday.

It will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. As part of the programme, a discussion involving people’s representatives will be held at Arattupuzha Sree Velayudha Panicker Smaraka auditorium at 3 p.m. An adalat will be held at JMS Hall, Arattupuzha at 4.30 p.m. ‘Theera sadassu’ will be held at Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha, Aroor, and Cherthala constituencies between May 2 and May 13.

Officials said that a total of 4,195 complaints had been received for consideration at the programme.

