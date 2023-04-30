HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Theera sadassu to begin at Haripad constituency today

April 30, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Theera sadassu’, a public interaction programme organised under the aegis of the Fisheries department to address the grievances of fisherfolk, will begin at Haripad Assembly constituency on Monday.

It will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. As part of the programme, a discussion involving people’s representatives will be held at Arattupuzha Sree Velayudha Panicker Smaraka auditorium at 3 p.m. An adalat will be held at JMS Hall, Arattupuzha at 4.30 p.m. ‘Theera sadassu’ will be held at Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha, Aroor, and Cherthala constituencies between May 2 and May 13.

Officials said that a total of 4,195 complaints had been received for consideration at the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.