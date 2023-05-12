Theera Sadassu in Kozhikode district from May 14 to 20

May 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Theera Sadassu’, a programme aimed at the welfare of people living in coastal regions of the State and being organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government, will be held in Kozhikode district from May 14 to 20.

The programme, which will be attended by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, will be held in six constituencies in the district, four of which come under the Kozhikode Corporation. Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Friday that preparations for Theera Sadassu were progressing.

The Theera Sadassu will be held in Beypore on May 14 and in Kozhikode South and Kozhikode North on May 15, while the event will be held in Elathur on May 16. The programme will be held in Koyilandy and Vadakara on May 17 and May 20 respectively. The event will be held in the afternoon in Beypore and Kozhikode South, while it will be organised in the morning in other constituencies.

The four-hour programme is held in two sessions, one with people’s representatives and party, trade union and community leaders, while the second session will be with the common people who have already filed complaints with the Fisheries department.

B.K. Sudheer Krishna, Deputy Director of Fisheries, said as many as 1,100 complaints had been received from the public in Kozhikode district. Of them, 228 are in Beypore, 183 in Kozhikode North, 87 in Kozhikode South, 123 in Elathur, 253 in Koyilandy, and 226 in Vadakara.

Though the last date for submitting complaints through the website of the Fisheries department or Matysa Bhavans was April 15, complaints will be received on the spot as well, Mr. Sudheer Krishna said.