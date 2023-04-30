Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran steals the show in Thrissur Pooram

April 30, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Thrissur

The mass entry of legendary elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, carrying the idol of Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy, stole the show at Thrissur Pooram. Thousands of ‘Raman’ fans accompanied the majestic elephant in the procession, while many others watched him from both sides of the road with eyes full of admiration.

The procession of cheru poorams gained more significance this year due to the presence of elephants such as Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran and Pambadi Rajan. While Ramachandran carried the idol of Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy, Pambadi Rajan led the procession of Karthyayani Bhagavathy temple, Ayyanthole.

The 50-year-old Ramachandran, with 317 cm height and 340 cm body length, is undoubtedly one of the most majestic elephants in the State. Long trunk, carved tusks and broad forehead made it the most sought-after elephant in the State.

People welcomed Ramachandran with huge rounds of applause and showered floral petals on it when the procession started from Naithalakkavu. There were people coming from faraway places to just have a glance at the elephant. When the procession reached Naduvilal ten more elephants joined the procession.

Ramachandran has a huge fan following. His dubious record of killing more than a dozen people never affected his popularity. Though, partially blind, the elephant has been hired for record rates in all festive seasons.

“Raman never killed people intentionally, rather accidently,” says K.V. Manikandan, a fitness trainer and an ardent fan of Ramachandran. He admires the elephant’s ability to keep its head high while carrying the idol of deity.

Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, who was a regular presence for the Vilambaram ceremony, which declares open the Thrissur Pooram festival, for many years, however kept off the festival for a few years. This time too, Ramachadran was not selected for the Vilambaram ritual.