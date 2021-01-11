Theatres in Kerala set to reopen

Talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan positive, says film body representative.

Film bodies have indicated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a favourable stand towards their demands, setting the stage for reopening of the cinema theatres in the State after more than nine months of remaining closed post the COVID-19 outbreak.

Representatives of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), Kerala Film Producers’ Association and Distributors’ Association held a meeting with the CM on Monday morning to discuss related issues.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.C. Bobby, general secretary of the FEUOK, said that the talks with the CM were positive.

“He has given us an assurance that all of our demands will be considered and asked us to go ahead with the steps for reopening. He will hold separate discussions with the various departments regarding these issues. We will announce a decision on reopening after a meeting of all the film bodies in the evening,” said Mr. Bobby.

Producers’ Association President M. Renjith, who also participated in the meeting, said that the film bodies had put forward eleven demands, out of which they wanted at least three of the most important demands to be considered for them to reopen.

“The CM said that the demand for relaxation or waiver of fixed charges will be considered. Though theatres had remained closed for nine months, the owners have been asked to pay a fixed charge of more than ₹50,000 every month. Another demand that will be considered the one regarding double taxation. Although we are paying Goods and Services Tax, an extra entertainment tax is also being levied. The CM also said that the government will consider extending the dates for renewal of theatre licenses till March at least. The licenses of most of the theatres have expired. The discussions were fruitful as the CM has given solid assurances,” said Mr. Renjith.

The State Government had early this month allowed the theatres to reopen with 50% capacity from January 5 onwards, but the theatre owners refused to reopen until their demands were conceded. However, most of them were keen on reopening for the Pongal release of the Vijay-starrer Master, considering the possible jump in revenue.

Some issues between the distributors and the exhibitors are also being ironed out. Some of the exhibitors have outstanding payments to be made to the distributors for films which were screened before the outbreak of the pandemic. The exhibitors are hoping to repay this from the revenues after the reopening of the theatres. With several films ready for release, a priority will be decided based on discussions between the producers. Some of the producers are taking a wait and watch approach as they are unsure of the footfall in the theatres during these initial weeks.