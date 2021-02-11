Theatre therapy for jail inmates

It was in 2018 that Bharat Bhavan, the State government’s cultural exchange platform, launched a novel initiative to bring together agriculture, traditional agricultural knowledge, art forms associated with agriculture, and modern theatre concepts. ‘Theatreum Farme’ tried to reinvent farm culture and theatre through organic farming.

The Kalamachal ‘padasekharam’ in Vamanapuram panchayat saw cultivation being taken up and a cultural festival being held in connection with the harvest. Edasseri’s Kootukrishi was staged in the fields with farmers and artistes both performing in it.

‘Theatreum Farme’ has been recognised by Kerala Agricultural University as a model agri-cultural project of the modern times.

On Thursday, agriculture and therapy will come together as part of theatre therapy for inmates of Central Prison and Open Jail. Aimed at transformation of the inmates through culture and theatre, it will include organic farming and aquaculture on the jail premises. Minister for Culture A.K. Balan will inaugurate the theatre therapy programme for the inmates. On February 14, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the farming activities.