Theatre therapy for jail inmates

It was in 2018 that Bharat Bhavan, the State government’s cultural exchange platform, launched a novel initiative to bring together agriculture, traditional agricultural knowledge, art forms associated with agriculture, and modern theatre concepts. ‘Theatreum Farme’ tried to reinvent farm culture and theatre through organic farming.
The Kalamachal ‘padasekharam’ in Vamanapuram panchayat saw cultivation being taken up and a cultural festival being held in connection with the harvest. Edasseri’s Kootukrishi was staged in the fields with farmers and artistes both performing in it.
‘Theatreum Farme’ has been recognised by Kerala Agricultural University as a model agri-cultural project of the modern times.
On Thursday, agriculture and therapy will come together as part of theatre therapy for inmates of Central Prison and Open Jail. Aimed at transformation of the inmates through culture and theatre, it will include organic farming and aquaculture on the jail premises. Minister for Culture A.K. Balan will inaugurate the theatre therapy programme for the inmates. On February 14, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the farming activities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath