Theatre sector in dire straits

KOLLAM

04 February 2021 19:31 IST

Artistes decry lack of govt. support

Renowned theatre troupe Kalidasa Kalakendram was planning its 60th production Chandrikakkumundoru Kadha when Kerala started reporting its first cases of COVID-19.

Despite painstaking groundwork and careful strategy, the project was indefinitely put on ice as the pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt. After a year of cancelled shows, closed venues and shelved productions, the theatre sector is staring at yet another period of uncertainty. While all other sectors have unlocked, theatre companies and artistes are finding it difficult to make a comeback amidst the pandemic.

Not a single show

Though the government issued new guidelines for cultural events with a ceiling of 200 persons, the fluctuating scenario is posing new challenges for physical stages. “Usually the season for professional groups start in January and our busiest period will continue till May. Every year we get nearly 200 venues and post COVID-19 we could not stage a single show. Though we were looking forward to this season with the relaxation of restrictions, we are scared to take bookings as there is no guarantee. Though all other sectors are on the path of revival, we remain neglected,” says Sandhya Rajendran, artiste and owner of the Kalidasa Kalakendram.

Advertising

Advertising

The company had invested ₹35 lakh for its previous production Amma, but they had to stop in the middle of season after presenting it on hardly 100 stages. “The real struggle started after the floods and right now we are neck deep in crisis. Somehow the authorities have chosen to ignore us despite repeated appeals. In spite of all the loss I am ready to take the risk if the government extends some support,” she adds.

Another blow

While many of the artistes and technicians took up other occupations to survive, some others are in dire straits post lockdown. “Though we tried to explore online possibilities, it did not work out. Many of my co-artistes are now working in construction sites and as daily wage workers,” says Kannan Nair, actor. Another blow for the sector was the decision to cancel the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) while all arrangements are in place to conduct the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

“We had appealed to the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi with some alternatives so that the continuity of the festival is not lost. We have been conducting the ITFoK for the past 12 editions and it is easier to organise that compared to the film festival,” says J. Shylaja, general secretary, NATAK (Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala). Though the festival could easily provide a platform for creative expression and resuscitate the comatose sector, it was decided not to hold the ITFoK. “It seems there has been an invisible hierarchy since one related sector is offered all the support and the other is ignored. The government has been doing nothing to revive the theatre sector,” she adds.