Theatre persons need to explore creative strategies to overcome the time of intolerance: Naseeruddin Shah 

February 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

Theatre persons need to explore creative strategies to express artful dissent at the time of growing intolerance, eminent theatre and film personality Naseeruddin Shah has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the first edition of the five-day International Festival of Theatre Schools at School of Drama and Fine Arts here on Wednesday, he noted that he is basically a theatre person and theatre is something he really feels the urge to do. It is more valuable than my first love, he said.

“The mounting hostility and intolerance in society should never stop us. Theatre should evolve itself with creative strategies at most hostile times. It can be miming, story telling, puppetry or poetry reading. Forget about getting applause, or the process of curtain raising and big venues. Conveying ideas is most important.”

“I consider the theatre to be the closest contact that is possible with a stranger. Theatre can utilise creative freedom more than cinema,” he said.

“I am optimistic about the future of theatre, he said. People are coming back to theatres. We witness hungry audiences everywhere. Theatre is alive in many forms. So many young people are actively involved in theatres in writing, directing and acting. They feel the need to say something new, to raise questions,” he said.

“Even in the 1970s, when I started my theatre career the theatre fraternity had been fearing whether the theatre was dying? 53 have years gone by. But the theatre is still alive and kicking and shows no sign of decline, “ he said.

“When you leave the school, the process of learning is about to begin. The urge to theatre will better you. The future of theatre lies in you. Dont wait for an ideal opportunity. It never happens,” he told the theatre students.

The IFTS has been conceived as an annual programme in connection with the International Theatre Festival of Kerala. The programme aimed at providing a platform for sharing various perspectives on theatre pedagogies across the globe.

The festival has been organised jointly by the School of Drama and Fine Arts; Kerala Kalamandalam; Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit; Sanskrit University Kalady; Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi and the Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation.

M.V. Narayanan, vice-chancellor, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady and Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University; M. Naseer, Pro-Vice chancellor, University of Calicut; B. Ananthakrishnan and Anuradha Kapur, eminent theatre persons and Curators of the ITFoK and Sreejith Ramanan, Head of the Department, School of Drama and Fine Arts participated at the inaugural function.