Theatre personalities honoured

March 27, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

“Hate has no place in art, nor does colour, caste, or creed,” said noted theatre director Sivadas Poyilkavu.

Delivering a speech at the World Theatre Day celebrations organised by the Kozhikode chapter of ‘Nanma’, an association of artistes from across Kerala, here on Wednesday, he said shaming one in the name of colour or religion could be associated with the likes of Adolf Hitler. “Child is the father of man. We should learn from children who do not have any barriers in their mind,” he said, adding that theatre was the space where the popular and intellectual streams of art meet.

Veteran actor P.P. Jayarajan, whose role in the recent movie “Jananam 1947, Pranayam Thudarunnu”, which bagged him the award for the best actor at the International Jagran Film Festival, was honoured on the occasion. Dala R.S., daughter of Mr. Poyilkavu, who bagged the award for the best actress for her performance in the play “Oscar Purushu” at the State school arts festival, was also honoured on the occasion.

A singing competition for yesteryears’ theatre songs was also held on the occasion. Nanma regional president M.C. Santhosh Kumar presided over the function.

In another event, theatre personalities from the city got together at the Deshaposhini Public Library to share their experiences and stories as part of the World Theatre Day celebrations.

Theatreperson and former district panchayat president Babu Parasseri inaugurated the event in memory of actor Vikraman Nair. Musician Wilson Samuel presided over the event. Former MLA and theatreperson Purushan Kadalundi presented the maiden Vikraman Nair Memorial Award to Vijayan Malaparamba, noted for his street plays. Theatre scholar and journalist K. Sreekumar was the chief guest, while Chandrasekharan Thikkodi delivered the Vikraman Nair Memorial Lecture.

