Jose Payammel, theatre actor, director and playwright, died here on Wednesday. He was 90.

A prominent theatre person, Jose Payammel had acted in 200-odd plays. Jose Payammel and his wife and film-theatre actor Kalalayam Radha were an inevitable presence in the Malayalam professional theatre sector for many years. They had a record of performing plays at the Thrissur Pooram exhibition venue for 50 years.

