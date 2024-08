Jose Payammel, theatre actor, director and playwright, died here on Wednesday. He was 90.

A prominent theatre person, Jose Payammel had acted in 200-odd plays. Jose Payammel and his wife and film-theatre actor Kalalayam Radha were an inevitable presence in the Malayalam professional theatre sector for many years. They had a record of performing plays at the Thrissur Pooram exhibition venue for 50 years.